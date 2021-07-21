Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes $4.92 Million Position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $7,125,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $4,009,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,053,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $3,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Get DD3 Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DDMX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,359. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX).

Receive News & Ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.