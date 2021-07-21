Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,000. Kernel Group comprises 0.7% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 19.42% of Kernel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNL. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,228,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,381,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,330,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 8,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

