First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $19.00. 15,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 900,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

