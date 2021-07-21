First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to announce $14.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $14.74 million. First Community reported sales of $13.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $56.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $57.83 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $59.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Community.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Community by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 379,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 28.4% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 89.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 65,235 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FCCO opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.06.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.