First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to announce $14.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $14.74 million. First Community reported sales of $13.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $56.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $57.83 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $59.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Community by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 379,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 28.4% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 89.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 65,235 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCCO opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

