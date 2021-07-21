First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.89-1.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.91. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.890-$1.970 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FR. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.06.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,744. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $55.41.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

