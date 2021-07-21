First Light Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,980 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of The Joint worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,512,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JYNT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $85.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,507. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

