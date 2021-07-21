First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.72

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.72 and last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after buying an additional 1,307,565 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,210,000 after acquiring an additional 456,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,354 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,596 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,504,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,856,000 after acquiring an additional 94,088 shares during the period.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.