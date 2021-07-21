FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Posts Earnings Results

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FCFS traded up $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.96. 4,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $84.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

