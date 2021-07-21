FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. FirstEnergy reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

