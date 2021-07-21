FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FirstService by 881.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 54,680 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of FirstService by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 482.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.07. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $102.63 and a fifty-two week high of $181.31.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

