FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $229.78

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$229.78 and last traded at C$229.04, with a volume of 2355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$226.26.

FSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC downgraded FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$223.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$207.61. The stock has a market cap of C$10.04 billion and a PE ratio of 76.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$900.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$847.22 million. On average, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.2299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

In other FirstService news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total value of C$410,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,100.40.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

