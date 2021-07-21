Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Fisker worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,793,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fisker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. Institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. 46.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSR shares. Barclays started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fisker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

FSR opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.97. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.88.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

