Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Five Below makes up 1.9% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $2,679,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.81.

FIVE traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.57. 3,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.68. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

