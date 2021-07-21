Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,897 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,156,000 after purchasing an additional 564,303 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Five9 by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Five9 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after acquiring an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.06.

FIVN stock opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -267.32 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.77 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,954,098.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

