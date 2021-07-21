Fivebalance (FBN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Fivebalance has a total market cap of $37,674.39 and $1,650.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fivebalance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fivebalance has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00014005 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.72 or 0.00796532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

Fivebalance is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,096,455,529 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,655,928 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

