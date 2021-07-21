Flamingo (FLM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.42 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $49.69 million and approximately $17.42 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00037474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00102513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00142591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,969.43 or 0.99983292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

