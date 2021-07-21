Flow Price Reaches $14.98 (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Flow has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $762.94 million and approximately $185.55 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $14.98 or 0.00046828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00107089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00145698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,029.90 or 1.00158401 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

