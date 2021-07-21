Flowchain Price Hits $0.0016 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flowchain has a market cap of $1,385.85 and $3,721.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00047393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013298 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.50 or 0.00787603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

