Folgory Coin (FLG) Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $121,348.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001389 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00047779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.79 or 0.00815704 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

