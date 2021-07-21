Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. On average, analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $86.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.74.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.5771 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

