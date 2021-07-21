ForceField Energy (OTCMKTS:FNRG) vs. DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Critical Survey

ForceField Energy (OTCMKTS:FNRG) and DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ForceField Energy and DuPont de Nemours, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ForceField Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A DuPont de Nemours 0 13 7 0 2.35

DuPont de Nemours has a consensus price target of $83.82, indicating a potential upside of 11.96%. Given DuPont de Nemours’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DuPont de Nemours is more favorable than ForceField Energy.

Risk and Volatility

ForceField Energy has a beta of -3.77, suggesting that its share price is 477% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DuPont de Nemours has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of DuPont de Nemours shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of ForceField Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of DuPont de Nemours shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ForceField Energy and DuPont de Nemours’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ForceField Energy N/A N/A N/A DuPont de Nemours 15.97% 6.76% 3.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ForceField Energy and DuPont de Nemours’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ForceField Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DuPont de Nemours $20.40 billion 1.95 -$2.95 billion $3.36 22.28

ForceField Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DuPont de Nemours.

Summary

DuPont de Nemours beats ForceField Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ForceField Energy Company Profile

ForceField Energy, Inc. manufactures and distributes alternative energy products and solutions. It operates through the Light-Emitting Diode Distribution and ORC Waste Heat Energy segments. The firm primarily distributes and installs light emitting diode and other energy efficient lighting products. It provides commercial lighting installations for varying organizations and facilities spanning numerous industries through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The company was founded by Richard St. Julien on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process. This segment also provides semiconductor and advanced packaging materials; dielectric and metallization solutions for chip packaging; and silicones for light emitting diode packaging and semiconductor applications; permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, electroless, and electrolytic metallization solutions, as well as patterning solutions, and materials and metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. In addition, it offers various materials to manufacture rigid and flexible displays for liquid crystal displays, advanced-matrix organic light emitting diode, and quantum dot applications. The Transportation & Advanced Polymers segment provides engineering resins, adhesives, silicones, lubricants, and parts to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, healthcare, industrial, and consumer end-markets. Its Safety & Construction segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for worker safety, water purification and separation, aerospace, energy, medical packaging, and building materials. The company was formerly known as DowDuPont Inc. and changed its name to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in June 2019. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

