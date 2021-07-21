Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478,979 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,229 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,483,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ford Motor by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 76.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

