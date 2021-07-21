Formation Fi (FORM) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00105292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00142825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,981.98 or 0.99877433 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

