FormFactor (FORM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. FormFactor has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.280-0.360 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.28-0.36 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FORM opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

