Forrester Research (FORR) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Forrester Research has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.580-1.680 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts expect Forrester Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $881.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

