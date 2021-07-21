ForTube Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.47 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $14.47 million and $3.27 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One ForTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00047257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013593 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.48 or 0.00792143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

