Fortuna (FOTA) Reaches One Day Volume of $10.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Fortuna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortuna has a total market cap of $159,912.91 and $10.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fortuna Coin Profile

FOTA is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars.

