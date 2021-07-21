Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.26. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 89,669 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $116.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.52.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, Director John A. Carrig purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FET. FMR LLC increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 520.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

