Fosterville South Exploration (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Shares Down 4.2%

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.81 and last traded at 0.86. Approximately 50,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 55,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 1.04.

About Fosterville South Exploration (OTCMKTS:FSXLF)

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

