Foundation Mastercard Sells 78,973 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,760,310,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82.
NYSE:MA traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,430. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $376.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.
MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.
