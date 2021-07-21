Fountain Market Cap Hits $810,514.95 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $810,514.95 and approximately $7,401.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00047477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.43 or 0.00804410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

