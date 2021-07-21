Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In other Fox Factory news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $154,820.00. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 191,349 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 798,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,410,000 after acquiring an additional 68,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,763,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.92.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.