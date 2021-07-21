Foxhaven Asset Management LP Acquires 170,372 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,372 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for approximately 6.5% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned about 0.80% of Atlassian worth $223,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

Shares of TEAM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.24. 19,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,511. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $275.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of -76.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 328.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

