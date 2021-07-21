Foxhaven Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,932 shares during the period. Smartsheet makes up 5.1% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned 2.21% of Smartsheet worth $175,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 14,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Shares of SMAR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.13. 12,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,643. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -71.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $555,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,739.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,891,899 over the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.