Foxhaven Asset Management LP Buys 264,275 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 264,275 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 6.3% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned about 0.21% of Intuit worth $217,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 61,441 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 575,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

INTU traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $512.91. 20,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $467.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $286.35 and a one year high of $512.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

