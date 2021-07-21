Foxhaven Asset Management LP Buys 365,011 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 365,011 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up about 1.1% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned 0.38% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $37,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,645. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

