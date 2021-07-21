Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has $64.96 Million Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP cut its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833,499 shares during the quarter. StoneCo comprises 1.9% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of StoneCo worth $64,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. dropped their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

STNE stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.17. 19,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,054. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $54.17 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

