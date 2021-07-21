Foxhaven Asset Management LP Invests $8.09 Million in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 186,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,094,000. Discovery makes up approximately 0.2% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Discovery by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Discovery by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,831,000 after acquiring an additional 275,053 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,649,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 8,383 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $262,387.90. Insiders sold a total of 140,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,273 in the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

