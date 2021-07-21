Foxhaven Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP bought a new position in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,290,000. Metromile comprises approximately 0.3% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned 0.79% of Metromile at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MILE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Metromile in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Metromile in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MILE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,014. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61. Metromile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The company had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Research analysts expect that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metromile Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

