Foxhaven Asset Management LP Reduces Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,002 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide accounts for about 3.3% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Hilton Worldwide worth $114,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Capital International Investors raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,704,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,252,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,325,000 after purchasing an additional 995,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after acquiring an additional 930,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

HLT traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.19. 48,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,630. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.08. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

