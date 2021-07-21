Foxhaven Asset Management LP Takes $14.14 Million Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,000. Affirm makes up approximately 0.4% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of Affirm as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, reaching $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

