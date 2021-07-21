Frank J. Williams Sells 20,000 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frank J. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $394,600.00.

EVH traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,104. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 309,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,093,000 after purchasing an additional 60,698 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 379,436 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $29,189,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

