Frax (FRAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $242.11 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Frax has a market cap of $242.11 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 242,023,298 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

