Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FMS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.24. 995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,358. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,021,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,173,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 741,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after acquiring an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,549,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 80,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

