Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FSNUY. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. 16,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,218. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.66%.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

