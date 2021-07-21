Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. 16,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,218. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.37. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.66%.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

