Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,693 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Freshpet worth $42,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $144,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Truist lifted their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $156.94 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $86.53 and a one year high of $186.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.36.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,878,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ivan Garcia sold 1,200 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.12, for a total value of $205,344.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,439,782. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

