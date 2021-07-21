Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Now Covered by Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FYBR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $30.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.31.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

