Frontier (FRONT) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.27 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Frontier has a market cap of $24.27 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frontier has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001704 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013557 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $247.01 or 0.00782613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,125,000 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.