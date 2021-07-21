Frontier Trading Down 20.2% Over Last Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001671 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $24.09 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.67 or 0.00815792 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,125,000 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.